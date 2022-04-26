TEDCO provides funding, resources to Maryland STEM entrepreneurs

The Columbia-based Maryland Technology Development Corp. announced that NasaClip, a Builder Fund portfolio company, received Small Business Innovation Research funding and completed its recent pre-seed raise.

NasaClip is a diversity, equity and inclusion technology startup based in western Howard County and received an investment from TEDCO’s Builder Fund in 2020 .

Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, founder of NasaClip and emergency room physician, developed the idea after seeing the number of people that go to the ER due to nosebleeds. NasaClip provides simple and effective nosebleed rescue at home, using hands-free, external nasal compression with intranasal sponges that medicine can be added to that go inside the nose. The product aims to stop nosebleeds within 10 to 20 minutes, eliminating hours-long waits in the ERs.

“I knew what I wanted to do with my company, but I didn’t have the mentorship, the advisors and the capital to execute those goals,” said Clayborne. “I was thrilled to join the TEDCO community, which not only provides capital through the pre-seed Builder Fund as well as executive management support, but also a community of other founders to encourage and support me on my journey as a Black, female founder.”

NasaClip, a participant in TEDCO’s SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab , received a $256,000 SBIR grant from the National Science Foundation. Clayborne also regularly participates in TEDCO’s Women’s Roundtable to connect and collaborate with other female founders. NasaClip was also oversubscribed in its recent pre-seed raise, securing more than $500,000 in capital.