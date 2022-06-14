Columbia-based TEDCO has released new episodes of its virtual video podcast series hosted by CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO Talks. The series features LeMaile-Stovall interviewing various thought leaders with connections to Maryland’s innovation ecosystem.

Launched in the fall of 2020, these conversations have continued to provide a platform for Maryland’s entrepreneurs to learn more about the various resources and thought leaders supporting the community. The videos use a “fireside chat” format to cover various topics, such as advice to small businesses dealing with COVID-19, available funding programs and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and more.

The interviews have been with leaders from a variety of organizations – including area companies, county economic development corporations, chambers, higher education and technology councils – about the emerging trends, challenges and opportunities facing our region.

Among others, recent featured guests have included:

● Janet Currie, Bank of America

● Freeman Hrabowski, UMBC

● Linda Singh, Kaleidoscope Affect

● Aminta Breaux, Bowie State University

● Darryll Pines, University of Maryland, College Park

Episodes can be viewed on the TEDCO YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/MDTEDCOor as a podcast on iHeartRadio, Spotify and Apple. New interviews will be added on a regular basis.