TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, will host a free Tech Fair starting at 9:00 am on September 12, 2022, at the Hotel at the University of Maryland. TEDCO created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland’s underserved communities to technology companies, resources, trainings, and networking opportunities to grow their business. U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will deliver a keynote address.

“TEDCO is excited to host its first Tech Fair, and we appreciate Senator Cardin’s participation and shared commitment to building an inclusive economy,” said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. “Events like the Tech Fair seek to level the playing field by connecting Maryland’s many innovative yet underinvested entrepreneurs to established tech companies and thought leaders like Senator Cardin, whose experience chairing the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee gives him unique insights for our audience.”

Small businesses looking to broaden their footprint and increase future sales can interact with larger, established tech companies, like Grow with Google, Meta, TikTok, Square, and Microsoft, to learn about trainings, online platforms for sales, advertising techniques, cloud services, and more. Women and diverse startup founders and business owners who traditionally have been underserved by the entrepreneurial ecosystem are encouraged to attend and share news of the free fair with their networks.

“Maryland boasts the highest concentrations of women-owned and minority-owned small businesses in the nation, and it is essential to connect our talented entrepreneurs to the resources they need to succeed in today’s economy,” said Senator Cardin. “Maryland has long been a national leader in innovation and research due to the presence of some of the most prestigious academic and government research institutions in the state. This Tech Fair will give our state’s small businesses a chance to learn how to use technology to grow their businesses. I am looking forward to speaking with the small businesses and vendors in attendance at the fair about how we can work together to bridge the historical gaps in our entrepreneurial ecosystem to make it more inclusive.”

While the tech fair is free, small businesses, including underserved entrepreneurs, should register here by September 9, 2022.