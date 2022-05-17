Tenable Holdings, of Columbia, has signed an agreement to acquire Bit Discovery, which operates in the external attack surface management market. Under the terms of the agreement, Tenable will acquire Bit Discovery for a total purchase price of $44.5 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Combining Tenable’s Cyber Exposure solutions with Bit Discovery’s External Attack Surface Management capabilities will provide customers with a differentiated 360-degree view of the modern attack surface to identify and eliminate areas of known and unknown security risk.

With its EASM solution, Bit Discovery continuously monitors the Internet, allowing customers to rapidly discover and identify all externally facing assets that could become exploitable targets by cybercriminals.

After closing, Tenable will leverage Bit Discovery’s EASM solutions across its entire portfolio, from enterprise vulnerability management to Nessus, from cloud to operational technology (OT) to identity.

Once integrated, customers will have the ability to assess the security posture of their entire attack surface and understand each of these in the context of an attack path which might exist from external systems to critical assets. By covering both external and internal assets, Tenable will provide a comprehensive view of vulnerabilities and cyber risk, allowing customers to prioritize remediation efforts and minimize cyber exposure.