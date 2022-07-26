Tenable, of Columbia, announced the addition of Nessus Expert to its portfolio of vulnerability assessment solutions, giving security consultants, pen testers and security practitioners extended external capabilities and expanded visibility into cloud native environments.

External assets and cloud configurations represent two of the biggest cyber risks facing organizations today. Most enterprises lack good accounting of their external footprint, which is easily exploitable by cybercriminals and other threat actors. External Attack Surface Management removes such blind spots with capabilities such as discovery, attribution and change detection monitoring of all external assets across the enterprise.

At the same time, while organizations are leveraging public clouds, they are frequently deploying cloud security solutions too late in their development cycle. The best way to gain maximum advantage from the cloud is for organizations to begin with infrastructure as code security, catching misconfigurations and software vulnerabilities before anything is ever deployed.

“Nessus is the gold standard for vulnerability assessment. We’ve enhanced capabilities to address cloud instances that are constantly updating and connecting to various sources. We’re upping the ante with Nessus Expert,” said Glen Pendley, chief technology officer with Tenable. “Nessus Expert delivers modern vulnerability assessment capabilities that cover everything from internal and external assets to code and cloud configurations before anything is ever deployed. This is a game changer for both assessing DevSecOps and infrastructure security.”