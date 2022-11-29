Columbia-based Tenable announced that Catholic Education Western Australia has chosen Tenable Vulnerability Management and Tenable Active Directory Security to reduce cyber risk across its network of schools and colleges.

The increasing number of cyberattacks across Australia’s education sector has had significant implications for teaching, funding and protecting sensitive data. Therefore CEWA, a nonprofit with more than 100,000 students and employees across its network of 149 schools and colleges, selected Tenable Vulnerability Management in the cloud and Tenable Active Directory Security to harden and monitor Active Directory in real-time.

“Not only is student data commonly targeted because of its value to cybercriminals for conducting fraud, but students are often less vigilant about monitoring and controlling their online activities which makes them especially vulnerable to being victims of identity theft and fraud for longer periods of time before taking action to protect themselves,” said CEWA Chief Information Security Officer Lee Swift.

With the high-volume usage of thousands of connected devices such as smartphones, web cameras and Apple TVs, having visibility over such a huge footprint can be challenging. Since deploying Tenable.io, the security team is able to run automated, automated scans without the need for agents frequently and has full visibility across 17,000 assets.

The entire assessment to remediation process has also been streamlined by leveraging Tenable’s Predictive Prioritization capabilities, which yields a Vulnerability Priority Rating score, that combines vulnerability information, threat intelligence and data science to predict which vulnerabilities will likely be exploited.

