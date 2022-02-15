Tenable to acquire Cymptom

Tenable Holdings of Columbia has signed an agreement to acquire Cymptom, a leader in attack path management. Cymptom enables organizations to continuously test and evaluate threats according to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the hacker’s attack perspective, without the use of agents or running simulated attacks.

Combining Tenable’s coverage of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations with Cymptom’s unique attack path analysis and prioritization capabilities will enable security teams to preemptively focus response ahead of and during attacks.

“Risk prioritization has become a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity. By correlating software vulnerabilities and misconfigurations with network and access data, Cymptom can immediately identify exploitable attack and breach pathways,” said Nico Popp, chief product officer of Tenable. “Following closing of the deal, these compelling analytics will be integrated into Tenable.ep, Tenable’s Exposure Platform, and augment the prioritization, benchmarking, trending and other capabilities which are part of Lumin and available via Tenable.ep.”

Cymptom’s agentless platform will be integrated into Tenable’s threat and vulnerability data to provide an always-on view of every attack path. Attack path analysis will bring additional context and prioritization capabilities to Tenable’s platform, with a unified view of assets and vulnerabilities.

Cymptom was founded in 2019 and is led by Israeli Defense Force veterans and white hat hackers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close by the end of the first quarter.