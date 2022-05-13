Issues from The Business Monthly in 2021.

The Business Monthly won the top prize — News Organization of the Year — for scoring the most points for awards in its division in the Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association’s 2021 editorial, design and revenue contests, which recognize journalism, advertising and other efforts from the previous year.

The Business Monthly also won 16 other awards, including three Best of Show awards in the contests, in which the first-place entries from each division were considered for the award. Most contest divisions are based on publication frequency and circulation.

8 news contest awards

In the news contest, George Berkheimer won Best of Show in the Education Reporting category for “Expanding Autism Horizons.“

Other first-place awards in the division:

Business Reporting: Susan Kim, for the “Odd Jobs” series. (1, 2, 3)

Wild Card: Coronavirus in Communities: Berkheimer, for “Advocate raises support for Native Americans“

Environmental Reporting: Berkheimer, for “Importance of earnest beeing“

Growth and Land Use reporting: Berkheimer, for “What can be done to fix Route 1?“

The Business Monthly also won these second-place awards.

Business Reporting: Berkheimer, for “Brewers Brace for Demand Shock.“

Arts / Entertainment Reporting: Mark R. Smith, for “Beatles Fan Cashes In.“

8 design contest awards

In the design contest, Pantea Tofangchi won Best of Show in the Restaurant / Entertainment Small Print ad category for an ad designed for Tino’s Italian Bistro + Wine Bar. Tofangchi also won Best of Show in the Retail Large Print ad category for an ad designed for Columbia Hairmasters.

The Business Monthly also had two other first-place wins:

Business (non-retail) Large Print ad: Tofangchi, for a Meetings Matter ad for Visit Howard County.

Custom Publication: Tofangchi, Kim, and Emily Calkins for the Howard County Chamber’s 2021 Business Guide and Directory.

The Business Monthly also had these second-place wins in the design contest:

Restaurant / Entertainment Small Print ad: Tofangchi, for a Roggenart European Bistro & Cafe ad.

Business (non-retail) Small Print ad: Tofangchi, for a Prescott HR ad.

