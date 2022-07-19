Residents and businesses in the City of Laurel have a new option for local news. The first edition of the Laurel Independent community newspaper started hitting local mailboxes last week.

The paper is being published under the umbrella of a Hyattsville-based nonprofit called Streetcar Suburbs, which also publishes the Hyattsville Life & Times and The College Park Here & Now newspapers.

Each monthly edition will feature a four-page newsletter of City of Laurel government news called The City of Laurel Ledger. “While the city of Laurel did establish a task force to spark this publication, the city is not involved with editorial content of the Laurel Independent,” said Kathy Jones, editor, “and while the city does pay to have its own newsletter included with each issue of the paper, staff of the Laurel Independent do not write or review the city’s pages.”

The Laurel Independent will currently be mailed only to residents and businesses within the jurisdiction. There are plans to expand that effort in the future.

Read more about the Laurel Independent in the upcoming August issue of The Business Monthly.