Source: BRTC

Think Systems, a national management consulting firm, announced that Ed Mullin has been named chapter director of the newly launched Baltimore Regional Tech Council (BRTC).

The BRTC will operate as a chapter of the Montgomery County-based Maryland Tech Council. Mullin, a CIO and CTO consultant with Think, will lead an organization focused on driving innovation through advocacy, education, workforce development, cost savings and connecting entrepreneurial minds.

Mullin said there are 20,000 open technology jobs in Maryland and the state needs a pipeline of talent to fill those positions.

“The school system, both K-12 and higher ed, and boot camps aren’t putting a dent into the needs of the area tech workforce,” Mullin said. “The problem is huge in Baltimore.”

He said the group will work to introduce technology to disadvantaged areas of Baltimore, help startups secure investment, lobby, and navigate the government contracting sector.

Mullin aims to run at least four major events this year through the BRTC. He said the group has already sold 20 sponsorships for founding chapter members and is generating revenue with more than 200 members that have signed up.