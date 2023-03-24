Tower Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Laurel, announced a new brand identity, logo and website.

“Our refreshed brand is about renewing our commitment to our members, our employees, and our local communities,” said Richard Stafford, Tower’s President and CEO. “Tower has a proud 70-year history of serving the military, local community and their families, and we will continue to provide smart financial solutions and guidance to our 220,000 members. I am excited about our next chapter as we share our brand story with a new generation of members.”

The refreshed branding will be introduced across all Tower branches, digital channels and member communications and marketing. Tower has also launched a new website (towerfcu.org) with improved functionality and navigation, a mobile-first design, enhanced security features, and expanded financial education and resources.

“As a not-for-profit credit union, we’re wholly focused on improving the financial security and well-being of our members, “said Tom Poe, VP/Director of Marketing & Business Intelligence for Tower. “Our new signature Smart Shield logo represents security and innovation, where tech-savvy meets the human touch. An updated wordmark helps the Tower name stand proud, with a brighter emerald green inspired by our history and evolved for today. We are also introducing a new tagline – A Smarter Way Forward — to better convey our brand promise.”

To commemorate Tower’s 70th anniversary and new brand, the credit union also made a special $70,000 donation to seven local charities supported by the TowerCares Foundation, the credit union’s philanthropic arm. The TowerCares Foundation provides critical support for active military, Veterans and children in need. Tower employees helped choose the selected charities.

Beginning in April, Poe said, Tower will debut its very first brand advertising campaign to increase awareness throughout the local market. The branding campaign will be digitally focused with targeted online media and streaming TV ads.