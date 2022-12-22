The Transportation Security Administration is anticipating that airport security checkpoints nationwide will be busier this holiday travel season compared to last year, with traveler volumes expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

“During the Thanksgiving travel period, we saw the highest throughput volume since 2019, and we expect that trend to continue over the upcoming holiday travel period,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared for the increased volume and expect to meet our wait time standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. However, there may be some situations where the capacity of a checkpoint is exceeded.”

Airline passengers with questions about airport security screening procedures may now send a text to “AskTSA” (275-872). For more complicated queries, AskTSA staff are available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST; as well as still reach out to AskTSA (@AskTSA) on Twitter or Facebook Messenger.

