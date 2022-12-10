Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report as being among U.S. News’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. The publication evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care that participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

The report methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean rates, among other measures.

“One of Luminis Health’s bold goals for Vision 2030 is to eliminate maternal and infant mortality,” said Dr. Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health Women’s and Children’s Services for LHAAMC, which annually delivers 5,500 babies. “Through the work of Luminis Health’s Women’s and Children’s quality and safety teams, as well as the Women’s and Children’s Counter Racism Task Force, we are providing more high-quality, and culturally customized care.

We are leveraging our maternal evidence-based protocols through our service line, system-wide, implicit bias education and training. This important work is already improving maternal and infant mortality for the communities we serve, earning our place in the U.S News rankings.”

