U.S. News & World Report recognizes Loyola’s business, psychology programs

Loyola College Maryland’s graduate programs in business and psychology were ranked among the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate Schools.

Again this year, the Sellinger School of Business & Management was recognized among more than 130 full-time business schools across the United States and one of only three schools in Maryland. The Sellinger School received additional rankings in several MBA specialties, including:

No. 35 for Accounting

No. 30 for Management

No. 27 for Business Analytics

Additionally, the Sellinger School was recognized among 277 American business schools for its Part-Time MBA program (No. 135).

Loyola was also ranked No. 122 for Psychology (out of 330 Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs) among graduate programs in psychology.

The MBA specialty rankings are based on expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students. The ranked disciplines came from statistical surveys of more than 2,150 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 23,200 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2021 and early 2022.

More information about the “2023 Best Graduate Schools” is available at www.usnews.com/best-graduate-schools.