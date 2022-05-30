The Columbia office of UHY has merged with Stoy, Malone & Company, a full-service certified public accounting and business consulting firm based in Towson, where UHY will continue operations. The merger will be effective June 1.

Founded in 1917 by Clifford Stoy, his son John Stoy joined the firm in 1935; James Malone joined the firm in 1938. In 1950, the company name was changed to Stoy, Malone & Co. Its most significant merger occurred in 1986 when the firm of Tarr & Scholl, of Baltimore, merged into the firm.

Joining UHY as a partner will be John Kincaid, Jr., a shareholder who has been with Stoy, Malone since 1988. Kincaid’s expertise includes audits of financial statements and other accounting and financial statement services, as well as income taxation of small business and individuals.

The Stoy Malone merger is UHY’s second major merger in less than six months. In January, UHY completed a merger with TGM Group, a full-service certified public accounting firm based in Salisbury and that serves the mid-Atlantic.