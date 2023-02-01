Photo courtesy University of Maryland.

In an effort to support a racially and ethnically diverse student population and help strengthen the pipeline of diverse CPA talent, the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is collaborating with the Deloitte Foundation in the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program to fund $30 million in scholarships for students.

The DFASP works in parallel with Deloitte’s MADE (which stands for Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable), a $75 million commitment to fuel greater racial and ethnic diversity in accounting and tax and generate more opportunities and leadership pathways for the next generation of certified public accountants.

During the next several years, the Foundation expects to assist students interested in pursuing a fifth-year master’s degree in accounting, master’s of tax or master’s of accounting with a concentration in audit, advisory or tax through the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program.

The Foundation is collaborating with nearly 20 participating colleges and universities across the U.S. to increase representation of racially and ethnically diverse students in these programs. DFASP participating schools and the Deloitte Foundation will cover 100% of tuition (excluding books and living expenses) for selected students.

