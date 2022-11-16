From left: University of Maryland, Baltimore President Bruce Jarrell, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, Mohan Suntha, and University of Maryland, College Park President Darryll Pines sign a memorandum of understanding to establish the University of Maryland 3 – Institute for Health Computing (UM-3-IHC). (Photo credit: University of Maryland, Baltimore)

The University of Maryland Strategic Partnership: MPowering the State has announced a partnership to establish the University of Maryland 3-Institute for Health Computing, which is being led by the University of Maryland Baltimore and the University of Maryland College Park, in collaboration with the University of Maryland Medical System and Montgomery County.



The Institute will leverage recent advances in artificial intelligence and computing to create a premier learning health care system that evaluates both de-identified and secure digitized medical health data to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases in patients across Maryland. It will also incorporate technologies, including the use of machine-learning algorithms, to study emerging diseases and help establish precision patient care to halt disease progression.



For example, poorly controlled diabetes, high blood pressure, risk of opioid overdose and early kidney disease can be identified by trending changes in lab tests in outpatients, allowing targeted interventions to prevent disease progression. Such efforts are expected to lead to improved care for the patient yielding better diagnoses and treatments tailored to an individual’s unique health needs.



The Institute will catalyze a clinical data science ecosystem at is headquarters at the North Bethesda Metro location that draws FDA and NIH investigators, UMB and UMCP faculty, medical bioinformatic educational programs and students, and industry partners, allowing expansion of computational “dry” laboratories, virtual meeting rooms and classrooms.



The institute is expected to open in leased space in early 2023, with final completion of laboratory and office space in North Bethesda in 2028. Proximity to NIST, NIH, FDA, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the Naval Medical Research Center were key factors in choosing the location. Initial funding of $25 million is provided by MPower.

Montgomery County government will provide an additional $40 million to develop the North Bethesda site.

