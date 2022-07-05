The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is accepting registrations for the next cohort of its Blockchain Business Imperative. The six-week synchronous online certificate program starts again July 11, and will focus on blockchain technology and its potential economic impact across industries.

The program, which launched in January 2022, is designed to help leaders identify how blockchain technology can enable them to innovate and drive growth in their businesses.

“Participants may already be familiar with applications of blockchain technology, like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (also known as NFTs), which rely on peer-to-peer networks,” said Maryland Smith’s Tej Anand, program director and clinical professor of information systems. “But the potential of blockchain technology far exceeds its current usage.”

In six weeks, the program will cover:

● Economic inefficiencies that blockchain will impact

● An overview of foundational blockchain technologies

● A conceptual understanding of blockchain

● Implementation details for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Hyperledger

● Exploration of various blockchain business applications including NFTs, DeFi, CBDC

● Potential opportunities and challenges stemming from blockchain

Participants completing the Blockchain Business Imperative receive a UMD professional digital certificate and 3.3 continuing education credits, as well as a Credly digital badge.

Register for an upcoming session at www.rhsmith.umd.edu/programs/executive-education/open-enrollment/blockchain-business-imperative#:~:text=Information%20Sessions,answer%20any%20questions.