Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and organizers of the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival have kicked off a songwriters competition that provides rising and songwriters and performers with the opportunity to create a tourism theme song for possible use in a future VAAAC advertising and marketing campaign.

The Destination: Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Songwriters Competition was inspired by the first Annapolis Songwriters Festival that concluded Sept. 17. VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis announced the launch of the competition during the kickoff of the Annapolis Songwriters Festival at the Maryland Cultural & Conference Center, in Annapolis.

“We invite all artists to tap into their creativity and submit a song for consideration in the competition. The fact that they’ll be using Annapolis and Anne Arundel County as the backdrop opens a host of possibilities. They’ll be writing a love letter that paints a picture of why visitors choose to come here,” said Rams Head Presents’ Director of Marketing Laura Price.

There is no cost to enter the competition, which wraps on Nov. 30. The creator of the winning song will receive a $1,000 honorarium, as well as complimentary accommodations and round-trip transportation to Annapolis to perform the selection before a live audience at VAAAC’s Annual Meeting and Tourism Industry Reception at the 26 West Street Visitors Center, in Annapolis, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

For additional information about the competition and to upload their songs, songwriters within the United States are invited to visit www.visitannapolis.org/events/annual-events-and-festivals/annapolis-songwriters-festival/annapolis-anne-arundel-county-songwriter-competition.

