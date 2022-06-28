A nearly 200,000-square-foot fresh produce growing center and more than 50 new jobs are coming to Howard County, according to a recent announcement by Infarm.

The urban farming business, known as the fastest-growing vertical farming company in the world, is planning to establish its largest facility in Columbia Gateway Business Park.

The site, powered with green-certified energy, will allow Infarm to serve the Northeast region and make its mark in the mid-Atlantic. This will be the company’s third growing center in the U.S., with the capability of producing 45 million crops each year.

The new location gives Infarm a presence in a region where vertical farming is already taking off, and where “green innovations are thriving,” according to the company’s release.

“Howard County is a great strategic location that will allow us to serve [more than] 23 million customers across the tri-state and mid-Atlantic areas,” said Erez Galonska, CEO and co-founder of Infarm. “Once fully operational, our Growing Center will provide the Northeastern U.S. with a new food production capability that minimizes climate and supply chain risk by growing more than 75 types of plants locally, sustainably and reliably 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Infarm plans to be located in 20 different countries by the year 2030.