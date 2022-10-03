Vision Technologies, of Glen Burnie, announced the launch of a new mini-podcast series in partnership with Corning to celebrate International Podcast Day, which is officially recognized today, Sept. 30, as a time to celebrate and share the power of podcasts.

The series, Beyond The Light: Powered By Corning and Vision Technologies, explores the benefits of strong partnerships in the systems integration industry and takes a deeper dive into solution sets including Core LAN, wireless connectivity and data centers. Podcast episodes will release every Wednesday, beginning on Oct. 5 and continue until Oct. 26. They will be released as a four-part series on the following topics:

Beyond The Light: Powered By Corning and Vision Technologies Premiere

Beyond The Light: Trends in Core LAN

Beyond The Light: Trends in Wireless Connectivity

Beyond The Light: Trends in Data Centers

