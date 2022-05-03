Vision Technologies teams with K9s For Warriors

Glen Burnie-based Vision Technologies announced the launch of its partnership with K9s For Warriors as the charity of choice for 2022 in recognition of National Volunteer Week. In support of the charity program, Vision will sponsor the adoption of a rescue dog through K9s For Warriors and fundraise additional donations through various charity events during the year.

“Charitable giving and volunteer work is an important tenet of Vision’s culture,” said Vision Technologies President Kevin Nolan. “Vision was initially founded as a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business and we continue to display a strong veteran presence among our employee base to this day. As a veteran myself, I am proud to partner with K9s For Warriors this year to provide unique support to the veteran community in acting as an incredible force multiplier in the plight to save both our veterans and unwanted dogs.”