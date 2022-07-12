Stay cool with local eats during Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages Weeks, which are set for July 11-24. Whether diners opt for convenient casual, bar & pub or upscale casual, they’ll be supporting locally-owned and operated restaurants and craft beverage creators, along with the individuals employed at local establishments.

To date, more than 25 restaurants throughout Howard County will feature specialty menu items and beverages. More restaurants are anticipated to participate.

This year, Visit Howard County is pleased to announce the implementation of HoCo Gratitude, a campaign that raises awareness and appreciation for Howard County’s hospitality workers. Learn more about HoCo Gratitude at HoCoGratitude.com.

In addition, more than 20 hospitality workers will be highlighted over the summer at www.visithowardcounty.com and social media channels, as well as on Z104.3 and 93.1 WPOC radio stations.

Visit Howard County is again partnering with the Howard County Asian American Pacific Islander Community. This partnership cultivates diversity through reaching out and encouraging Asian American Pacific Islander and other minority-owned restaurants to participate in the Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages promotion.

Go to visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks for a full list of participating restaurants.