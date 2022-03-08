WalletHub: Columbia is U.S.’s second happiest city

A report by WalletHub, a personal finance website, has ranked Columbia the second happiest city in the United States. The factors WalletHub used to compile its Happiest Cities in America rankings encompassed analyzing 182 of the largest cities in the country across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being; income and employment; and community and environment.

Columbia ranked third in emotional and physical wellbeing, 161st in income and employment, and fifth in community and environment. Rounding out the list of the five happiest cities, which are all in California: Fremont came in first followed by San Francisco (3), San Jose (4) and Irvine (5).

To read the entire list, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-places-to-live/32619.