Brigitta Warren (Photo: Oakland Mills Community Association)

Columbia’s Oakland Mills Community Association Village Board has selected Brigitta Warren as village manager. Warren brings 12 years of experience working for the Association as an administrative/board assistant, as well as an event and facility coordinator.

Previously, Warren served as an executive assistant in nonprofit organizations and served on nonprofit boards, including serving as president of Cradlerock Elementary School PTA and in the same capacity for the East Columbia Preschool Co-Op. She also chaired the Columbia-wide Columbia Home Tour and several joint Columbia village events.

She succeeds the retiring Sandy Cederbaum, who held the position for 20 years. Warren will officially assume her new job on Jan. 27.

