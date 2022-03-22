Welldoc among AVIA Connect’s top 50 companies

Columbia-based Welldoc, a digital health company, was recognized as a Top 50 Company in remote monitoring upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, a digital health marketplace.

Welldoc’s single platform offers a comprehensive, clinical-based approach for chronic condition management. By leveraging the power of AI-driven data visualizations across multiple dimensions of health – activity, diet, psycho-social, labs, symptoms and medications – individuals receive personalized digital coaching with their total health in mind, translating into more proactive self-management and better outcomes.

Welldoc’s comprehensive chronic care platform brings first-in-class clinical, tech and advanced AI expertise, as demonstrated by 60-plus clinical posters and publications, 25 patents and nine 510(k) FDA clearances for BlueStar. The flexibility and scale of the Welldoc platform enables health systems to broaden their remote monitoring programs.