Whong Community Media, the parent company of The Business Monthly, won the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award at the Maryland Tourism Commission’s Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit in November in Ocean City.

Whong Community Media received the award because of The Business Monthly’s coverage of the tourism industry in Howard and Anne Arundel counties and for working with Visit Howard County to share their success and resilience with photos, interviews and important data on visitor spending.

“I have always been a strong supporter of tourism as a way for communities to share great experiences with visitors,” said Jason Whong, principal of Whong Community Media and publisher of the Business Monthly. “Each place has its own story to tell, and I am happy to be a part of telling and sharing these stories.”

“Congratulations to Whong Community Media on the Maryland Tourism Coalition’s esteemed 2022 Small Business of the Year award,” said Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County. “The award comes well deserved as Jason Whong and his team are terrific to work with in allowing our local tourism industry to continue to share its story.”

In addition to The Business Monthly, Whong Community Media also publishes OutLook by the Bay, a magazine aimed at retired Marylanders with most of its audience in the Annapolis area.