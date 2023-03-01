Placemakr, a tech-enabled flex-use hospitality and multi-family operator, has launched its newest pop-up hotel: the 115-unit WhyHotel by Placemakr, in Downtown Columbia, in partnership with The Howard Hughes Corp. Located in Marlow, a luxury apartment community, it will accommodate short-term rentals, business travelers and hotel guests and will open in March.

WhyHotel by Placemakr pop-ups are a limited-time-only chance for guests to book a room at a new location, and combines fully-furnished, open-floor apartments apartment with hospitality services. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, full kitchens and in-unit laundry.

The property also features a resort-style pool, co-working and conference spaces, a penthouse lounge, fitness center and a rooftop terrace overlooking Downtown’s Color Burst Park. The pop-up.

“The fastest-growing segment of hospitality in the U.S. is home-style stays. The way people think about where and how to live, and where and how to travel, is changing daily. Travelers, residents and digital nomads alike are demanding a smarter way to stay with accommodations that better meet their needs ― like kitchens, living room spaces, and laundry services,” said Placemakr CEO Jason Fudin. “At Placemakr, we offer guests access to top tier properties developed by the best players in the industry, like Howard Hughes, while offering hotel amenities guests and residents love.”

