Image: St. John Properties

The Wilburn Company has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 10,890 square feet at 805 Pinnacle Drive in BWI Tech Park, in Linthicum. It plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to the 156-acre business community this fall.

The Wilburn Company, which employs more than 350 workers, provides commercial cleaning services for corporate offices and high-security government facilities throughout the Baltimore-Washington region. The company, which cleans more than 11 million square feet of space daily, is a GS-42 certified cleaning provider with an emphasis on reducing chemical and solid waste and training staff on emerging green cleaning protocols.