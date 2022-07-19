Source: St. John Properties

Window Nation currently leases space with St. John Properties at two other business communities throughout the Baltimore area. Upon completion of the move, Window Nation will relocate approximately 45 employees to the new Cromwell Business Park location.

Founded by brothers Aaron Magden and Harley Magden, and headquartered in Maple Lawn, Window Nation has replaced more than one million windows since its inception in 2006.

“One central location that houses both showroom and warehouse functions will create tremendous efficiencies for our organization, and this is the first time we are able to accomplish this in the greater Baltimore market,” said Harley Magden. “With close proximity to a major highway, the process to receive products will be simplified.

“We will have adequate space to store windows for our installation teams as they visit our customers’ homes throughout the central Maryland region,” he said. “Cromwell Business Park’s access to major highways will also make it convenient for consumers to choose the perfect windows for their specific project.”