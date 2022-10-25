Ellicott City-based Bridging Child Development, a woman-owned startup, announced the launch of its online courses to provide parents the tools and strategies a pediatric speech language pathologist uses to support the language development of infants through preschoolers.

The company’s mission is to create a bridge between the knowledge of a speech pathologist and families. Three unique courses ― Bridging Baby Babble, Bridging Toddler Talk and Bridging Math Talk ― teach language boosting strategies grounded in science that parents can easily apply to their everyday lives.

The interactive online platform features the research behind why each strategy is used, video examples of real parents using the strategies with their children, and downloadable resources for additional guidance.

